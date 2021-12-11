'Grinch and Mother Nature' conspire to force cancellation of Kannapolis Christmas Parade

Today's Kannapolis Christmas Parade and the Celebration of Lights has been canceled due to the forecast of severe weather that is anticipated to arrive as the parade gets underway.

This is message City of Kannapolis posted on social media:

"The Grinch has conspired with Mother Nature and it looks like lightning, thunder, high winds and significant rain will be here this evening.

After consulting with meteorologists and emergency preparedness staff, City leaders, in an overabundance of caution, have made the decision to not hold the parade. Many parade entries have already cancelled with us as they did not want to march in the severe weather that is forecasted.

"For many reasons the parade cannot be rescheduled. The professional floats used in our parade are scheduled for other parades in the upcoming days, the schedules of parade participants, bands, vendors, staff, and much more are all very complicated. It takes hundreds of volunteers to make our parade possible.

"We are extremely disappointed but Santa Claus has assured us he will be at Village Park tomorrow and every evening until Christmas Eve checking his list and waiting to meet you.

This was a very difficult decision to make. We thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure everyone's safety.'