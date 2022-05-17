Grossman, Street win Republican primaries for district court judge seats

Beth Street and Steve Grossman won the Republican primary races for the N.C. District Court Judge District 19A seats two and three, respectively.

Street won the primary for the second seat with 66.42% of the vote, beating Ben Baucom who had 33.58%.

She tallied 10,668 votes and Baucom received 5,394.

Street is currently an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus County, and previously worked as a civil attorney.

She will be running against District 19A seat two incumbent Juanita Boger-Allen in the fall.

Incumbent Grossman won the primary for the third seat with 52.24% of the vote, with Kelsey Lee holding still a substantial amount of votes at 47.76%.

Grossman tallied 8,222 votes and Lee received 7,517.

Grossman has worked in the court system for 45 years and was first elected to the district court judge seat in 2018.

He will run unopposed to keep the seat in the fall. No other party had a candidate file in the race.