Groundbreaking drone work to continue at NCDOT

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to continue working with its federal partners to find new and innovative ways to use drones for critical transportation needs.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday that NCDOT will be one of the participants in BEYOND, the FAA’s new drone program that replaces the Integration Pilot Program, or IPP, that ended in October after a three-year run.

“Drones are going to be an increasingly important part of our transportation system, and we need to make sure our state and our country are ready for them,” said North Carolina’s Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “The tremendous advancements we’ve seen over these past few years laid the groundwork for safe and integrated drone usage, and we’re excited to continue this important work into the future.”

NCDOT’s participation in the FAA IPP has focused on using drones for package delivery and infrastructure inspections, while working out many of the challenges faced when using drones for flights beyond the visual line of sight and flying over people.

In North Carolina, officials will use BEYOND to improve upon many of the achievements from the IPP program. Those achievements included: