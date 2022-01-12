Guest speaker at Central United Methodist Church

Dr. James Howell will be the guest speaker for the first Houston Preaching Mission on Sunday, Jan. 16, at Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union St. N., Concord. The 9:45 a.m. Sunday school hour will include a class drop-in reception in the CMR and an 11 a.m. worship service.

Howell has been senior pastor at Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte since 2003. This is only his fourth appointment.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, he studied chemistry and physics at the University of South Carolina before going to Divinity School at Duke, where he also earned a Ph.D. in Old Testament.

He has published 17 books, including “Yours are the Hands of Christ” and “Wonderful and Weak Enough to Lead.” He is involved in leadership within the denomination and citywide endeavors.

Biking, hiking and reading fill his spare time. He and his wife Lisa, a photographer and community activist, have three grown children.