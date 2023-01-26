Gun found in A.L. Brown student's bookbag, juvenile fire arm offense pending

KANNAPOLIS — A gun was found in an A.L. Brown High School student's bookbag Wednesday, Kannapolis Police said.
A student at the high school informed a school administrator that another student potentially had a firearm in their bookbag. The school resource officer was notified and the officer located the weapon.
The 14-year-old in possession of the weapon was placed into custody that day, Jan. 25, while at the school. The student was later released into the custody of a guardian.
A juvenile petition will be sought in regard to the firearm offense, police said.
Parents were alerted to the incident by a message send out Wednesday by Principal Sara Newell.
The Independent Tribune has been unable to get in contact with Newell.
WBTV first reported the message sent to parents.
The message read:
"Good afternoon Wonder families. This is your principal Sara Newell. Please let me start this message by saying that nothing is more important than the safety of our students at A. L. Brown High School. That said, this message is to inform you that there was a gun found on a student this afternoon at A. L. Brown High School. The gun was recovered without incident and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department. All disciplinary measures were and will continue to be followed. We thank the individuals who brought the concern to our attention and continue to encourage students and staff to bring any safety concerns to the attention of administration as school safety is the number one concern each and everyday at A. L. Brown. Thank you, and have a great evening."