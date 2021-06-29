Habitat awards Dana Conner Richardson Scholarship to Samara Chapman

CONCORD — Samara Chapman was awarded the $2,000 Dana Conner Richardson Memorial Scholarship recently. The scholarship is presented annually by Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County and the Richardson family in memory of Dana Conner Richardson, the late associate director for the organization.

“I knew a little about the scholarship, and then Mr. Richardson explained it a lot more when I went to accept it,” said Chapman, who received the scholarship from Brent Richardson, husband of the late Dana Conner Richardson. “This means a lot to me, especially with the way she (Richardson) gave back to the community.”

Chapman, a recent A.L. Brown High School graduate, will attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte next fall where she plans to major in computer science.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2011, Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County and the Richardson family have partnered to award scholarship funds annually to one or more students of Habitat Cabarrus homeowners and their families in memory of Dana Conner Richardson, the late associate director for Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County.