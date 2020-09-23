Habitat Cabarrus partners with UNC Charlotte on prototype home

Manack is a practicing architect with a small firm called SILO which also operates out of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Cleveland, Ohio.

SILO works on residential and institutional projects across the United States, completing projects for a variety of clients and communities, much of which has been recognized for its design and execution.

A partnership with UNC Charlotte and Manack in particular was a natural choice for Habitat Cabarrus, and a prototype is right around the corner.

“There’s only so many ways that you can save cost on a project and the easiest way is in some ways to make it smaller,” Manack said. “So what we did is we looked at the former prototype designs and tried to keep some of the spirit of that.

“We found ways to sort of take out little pieces of square footage here or there and sort of streamline the design a little bit. So we’ve managed to take out, I think it’s around 100 square feet of the prototype without really compromising the space and functionality for the homeowner.”

Manack said they found a way to eliminate some of the extra space in the rooms while creating more area in the main living space.