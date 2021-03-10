Habitat Cabarrus ReStore To Expand Hours

KANNAPOLIS – The Habitat Cabarrus ReStore announced today it will expand its hours of operation beginning March 15, adding a full afternoon and an evening of shopping each week.

The ReStore will now be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays and from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The store will be closed Sundays and Monday and Wednesday mornings.

“ReStore Cabarrus is always searching for ways to serve our community better,” ReStore General Manager Spencer Bush said. “We believe by extending our hours we will reach people who normally may not have been able to stop in and shop. At the same time, it gives ReStore the opportunity to raise even more funds for Habitat Cabarrus.”

All proceeds from the Habitat Cabarrus ReStore are used by Habitat Cabarrus to help provide decent, affordable housing for Cabarrus County residents. The ReStore is one of Habitat Cabarrus’ main sources of funding.

Habitat Cabarrus ReStore’s full schedule of operation will now be: Monday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Habitat Cabarrus ReStore is located at 2902 South Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.