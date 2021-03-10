Habitat Cabarrus ReStore To Expand Hours

KANNAPOLIS – The Habitat Cabarrus ReStore announced today it will expand its hours of operation beginning March 15, adding a full afternoon and an evening of shopping each week.
The ReStore will now be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays and from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The store will be closed Sundays and Monday and Wednesday mornings.
“ReStore Cabarrus is always searching for ways to serve our community better,” ReStore General Manager Spencer Bush said. “We believe by extending our hours we will reach people who normally may not have been able to stop in and shop. At the same time, it gives ReStore the opportunity to raise even more funds for Habitat Cabarrus.”
All proceeds from the Habitat Cabarrus ReStore are used by Habitat Cabarrus to help provide decent, affordable housing for Cabarrus County residents. The ReStore is one of Habitat Cabarrus’ main sources of funding.
Habitat Cabarrus ReStore’s full schedule of operation will now be: Monday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Habitat Cabarrus ReStore is located at 2902 South Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.
Habitat Cabarrus ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home décor, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price.
Through the sale of these donated items, Habitat Cabarrus Restore can help increase the number of homes built and critical home repairs made to help families through Habitat Cabarrus. In return, the Cabarrus ReStore provides high-quality goods to the public at a fraction of normal retail price; and prevents usable or recyclable items from being put in landfills.
The ReStore depends on the donation of gently used items and will even pickup items from your house. To schedule a pickup, call 704.786.4000.
For more information on Habitat Cabarrus ReStore, visit cabarrusrestore.org, Facebook or Instagram.
About Habitat for Humanity Restore
Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of retail price. ReStores are independently owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in local communities and around the world. The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County ReStore is located at 2902 South Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. To learn more, visit cabarrusrestore.org, Facebook or Instagram.