Kannapolis is the home to the N.C. Music Hall of Fame, and the annual induction ceremony is set for Thursday, Oct. 19.

Six new inductees will be announced soon. The museum is in the same building as the Curb Motor Sports Museum.

Many exhibits highlight the music and talents of singers, songwriters and musicians from across North Carolina.

The inductees are a who’s who of all kinds of American music. All hall of famers are from North Carolina.

This week (May 15-21)

Liminal Opening Reception: Thursday, May 18, 6-8 p.m. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council invites you to the opening reception of LIMINAL: The Space Between. The exhibition features the work of local artists of all mediums, including performance art. We encourage anyone who knows a local artist, and those who don’t, to enjoy a first look at the exhibition. Admission is free and open to the public. The evening includes a cash bar. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/about/contact-us.

Liminal Curator Talk: Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Explore the Galleries' new exhibition LIMINAL: The Space Between, through the eyes of Curator Kat Cornelius. This event is free and open to all. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/about/contact-us.

Preschool Picassos: Friday, May 19, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process‐based art at the library! You WILL get messy, so wear old clothes! This is a drop in program and you can arrive anytime during the program’s scheduled time. Free for ages 3‐5, with caregiver. No registration required. The program will be at 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/preschool-picassos-har-2/.

May Crafternoon: Calm Down Jars — Friday, May 19, 3-4 p.m. Join us to make a fun and soothing craft! Recommended for ages 5+, younger are welcome with parent assistance. Free and no registration required at 8556 Cook St., Mount Pleasant Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/may-crafternoon-calm-down-jars/.

Stitch and Knit — Macrame Rainbow Keychains: Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join us for a beginner-friendly macrame project and make a rainbow keychain or ornament! All materials are provided. Ages 10 and older. Registration required for the free event at 27 Union St. N., Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stitch-knit-macrame-rainbow-keychains-con/.

Piedmont Choral Society Concert: Friday, May 19, 7 p.m. The 55-voice Piedmont Choral Society invites you to its free concerts, with orchestra, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St. NE, Concord. The group is directed by Joseph Judge, chair of choral music at Pfeiffer University and music director of Central UMC, Albemarle. Dr. Don Simmons, music director of Kimball Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, is the accompanist. The concerts of spirituals feature guest soprano soloist Teresa Moore-Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell is a well-known area vocalist in Salisbury, who has performed throughout the states and abroad. The concerts are free, and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our local arts. Info: Kay Yates, 704-699-6053.

Piedmont Choral Society Concert: Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. The 55-voice Piedmont Choral Society invites you to its free concerts, with orchestra, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St. NE, Concord. The group is directed by Joseph Judge, chair of choral music at Pfeiffer University and music director of Central UMC, Albemarle. Dr. Don Simmons, music director of Kimball Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, is the accompanist. The concerts of spirituals feature guest soprano soloist Teresa Moore-Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell is a well-known area vocalist in Salisbury, who has performed throughout the states and abroad. The concerts are free, and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our local arts. Info: Kay Yates, 704-699-6053.

20th Anniversary of Dances of India: Sunday May 21, 3 p.m. Presented by acclaimed performer and choreographer Dr. Maha Gingrich, come see classical and folk dances of India, including international dances. Free admission and parking at Kannapolis Performing Arts Center, 415 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kannapolis.

Creative Recharge: Sunday, May 21, 4-6 p.m. Whether you're into sketching, painting, knitting, crochet, collage, paper craft, miniature painting, hand sewing, or any other portable craft, this monthly event offers space and a relaxing atmosphere for you to just CREATE! We encourage you to bring your own materials/projects; however, we will also have some various free supplies for experimentation. All experience levels are welcome. Free. Registration optional. Meant for all ages, the event is held in Kannapolis at 1401 Lane St. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-recharge-tickets-564968635397.

Next week (May 22-28)

Crotchet 101 and 102: Tuesday, May 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come learn the basics of crotchet: how to create a slip knot, chain, single crochet, half-double crochet, and more! Beginners are welcomed! All supplies provided! Ages 13+. Classes are free and registration required. Classes are held at the Meeting Room, Harrisburg Public Library, 201 Sims Parkway. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crochet-101-har/.

Crafters Unite: Friday, May 26, 4-6 p.m. Gather with other adult crafters to work on crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Ages 13+. It is free and no registration needed. Held in the Meeting Room, Harrisburg Public Library, 201 Sims Parkway. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crafters-unite-har/.

Upcoming

Art Lab: Wednesday, May 31, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student. Ages: 6-16. Instructor: Deb Reid, volunteer and educator. Adult supervision required. Limited to 15 students per class. Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Orquesta Sabrosalsa: Friday, June 9, 7 p.m.

Family Day: Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Painting with Palette Knife Using Acrylic: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Using a palette knife when painting creates many very interesting textures and "marks" that together create a unique creation. Learn how to use the many different types of palette knives and how each makes different shapes and textures to create both a landscape and florals. You will get to paint two pieces, which will teach you how to use your palette knives in different ways. Registration required. Cost: $60 for CAG members, and $70 for nonmembers. Materials are not provided. Class is held at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information and registration, send an email to triciad226@gmail.com or phone/text 540-845-4519.

Art Walk on Union: Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews and wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab: Wednesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student. Ages: 6-16. Instructor: Deb Reid, volunteer and educator. Adult supervision required. Limited to 15 students per class. Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends and family! The museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame. It is at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

Open Art Day: Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios is at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery. For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).