KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis History Associates will have an evening with Bill Hallman to discuss “Three Blue Coats Units on Cabarrus County.”

The program will be Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. at A.L. Brown High School in the Social Room.

Hallman will be sharing the historical importance of the Three Blue Coats (Union Army) Units that passed through Cabarrus County during the Civil War. He will also talk about President Jefferson Davis passing through Cabarrus County which has a very interesting twist to the story.

There will be time for questions and answers. The museum and history room will also be open.