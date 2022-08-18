 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy birthday Conroy Carter

Conroy Carter

Conroy Watson Carter celebrated his 9th birthday Sunday, August 14.

He is the son of Chad and Jaclyn Carter of Ridgewood, N.J. He has a sister, Georgia Helen Carter.

Conroy's grandparents are Ed and Bobbie Carter of Kannapolis and Tom and Cathy Conroy of Franklinville, N.J.

He is the great-grandson of Margaret Conroy and the late Thomas Conroy of Manahawkin, N.J., the late George and Helen Gardner of Hopetown, N.J., the late Arthur and Helen Carter of Mt. Pleasant, the late Georgia Henry Efird of Kannapolis and the late Marvin Childers of Concord.

Conroy celebrated his birthday on Sunday with an Akedo-themed pool party with friends and family at the home of his Grandparents Carter. He will enjoy a later party when at home in New Jersey.

