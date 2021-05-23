 Skip to main content
Happy birthday Easton Karriker
Birthday

Happy birthday Easton Karriker

Easton Karriker

Easton is celebrating his fifth birthday.

Easton Karriker

Easton Oakley Karriker will be celebrating his fifth birthday Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

He is the son of Keith Karriker and Jennifer Hargett of Concord. He has two brothers, Korey Karriker and Zachary Nesbitt, and two sisters, Karly Karriker and Brianna Nesbitt.

Easton’s grandparents are Danny and Kathy Hargett of Concord.

His great-grandparents are Sybil Hatley of Concord and the late Bob Hatley.

Easton will be honored today with a party at Defy Gravity with friends. On Tuesday, he will be given a party at home with family.

