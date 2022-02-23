 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy birthday Georgia Carter
Birthdays

Happy birthday Georgia Carter

  • Updated
Georgia Carter

Georgia Carter

 Submitted photo

Georgia Carter

Georgia Helen Carter celebrated her 11th birthday Feb. 17, 2022.

She is the daughter of Chad and Jaclyn Carter of Ridgewood, New Jersey. She has a brother, Conroy Watson Carter.

Georgia's grandparents are Ed and Bobbie Carter of Kannapolis and Tom and Cathy Conroy of Franklinville, New Jersey.

She is the great-granddaughter of Thomas and Margaret Conroy of Winter Haven, Florida, the late George and Helen Gardner of Hopelawn, New Jersey, the late Arthur and Helen Carter of Mount Pleasant, the late Georgia Henry Efird of Kannapolis, and the late Marvin Childress of Concord.

Georgia was honored with a family dinner at her home and celebrated with a birthday quiz via Zoom with friends and family. She will also celebrate at a roller skating party with friends on March 6.

