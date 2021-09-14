Happy birthday Jaxon Pickard

Jaxon Richard Pickard celebrated his 4th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 12.
He is the son of Jason and Melissa Pickard of Concord.
Jaxon’s grandparents are Richard and Judi Ballweg of Sunset Beach and Vicky Pickard and the late Richard Pickard Jr. of Kannapolis.
His great-grandparents are Clyde Church and the late Margie Church of Kannapolis.
Jaxon was honored with a party and a family trip to the zoo on his birthday.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.