Happy birthday Jaxon Pickard
Birthday

Happy birthday Jaxon Pickard

Jaxon Pickard

Jaxon

Jaxon Richard Pickard celebrated his 4th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 12.

He is the son of Jason and Melissa Pickard of Concord.

Jaxon’s grandparents are Richard and Judi Ballweg of Sunset Beach and Vicky Pickard and the late Richard Pickard Jr. of Kannapolis.

His great-grandparents are Clyde Church and the late Margie Church of Kannapolis.

Jaxon was honored with a party and a family trip to the zoo on his birthday.

