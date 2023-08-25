Khypri Blessing Grant celebrates his 3rd birthday on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

He is the son of Jay and Kay Rucker. Khypri has two brothers, Liam and Karter Rucker, and one sister, Kimora Grant.

Khypri’s grandparents are Katrina Grant of Winston-Salem, Roger and Celeste Caldwell of Bowie, Maryland, William Rucker Sr. of Concord and Richard and Mary Chambers of Kannapolis.

His great-grandparents are Ma Grant of Kannapolis, Jerome Grant of Kannapolis, Annie Caldwell of Concord and Mankie Johnson of Concord. Also celebrating Khypri are special aunts, Kesha Grant of Kannapolis, Keshara Grant of Kannapolis, Kay Williams of Columbia, South Carolina, Dianna of New Jersey, Nana Rucker and Charity Rucker of Kannapolis; special uncle, Jay Caldwell of Maryland; and godparent, Mona Hector of Charlotte.

Khypri will celebrate his birthday on Saturday with a party in Charlotte.

0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false