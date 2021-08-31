 Skip to main content
Happy birthday Khypri Grant
Happy birthday Khypri Grant

  • Updated
Khypri Grant.jpg

Khypri Grant celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, Aug. 26.

He is the son of William and Kay Rucker of Kannapolis. He has two brothers, Liam and Karter Rucker and a sister, Kimora Grant.

Khypri’s grandparents are Katrina Grant of Winston-Salem, Roger and Celesre Caldwell of Bowie, Md., and William Rucker Sr. of Kannapolis.

His great-grandparents are Delores Grant, Jerome Gant, both of Kannapolis, Eva Foggy and Annie Caldwell, both of Concord.

Olivia Hopper of Concord is his great-great-grandmother.

His special aunts are Kesha Grant and Keshara Grant. His godparents are Mona Hector and DeMarcus and Ashley Russell.

Khypri was honored with a party on Thursday, Aug. 26.

