Leland Smith

Leland William Smith will celebrate his first birthday on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He is the son of Jerret and Mekenzie Smith of Concord.

Leland’s grandparents are Marvin and Kelly Fincher and Michael and Anisa Smith, all of Mount Pleasant.

He is the great-grandson of Gail Zaferatos of Kannapolis, Frank Fincher of Mt. Croghan, South Carolina, and Larry and Judy Cox of Kannapolis.