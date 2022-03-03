 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy birthday Madison Stirewalt
0 Comments
Birthday

Happy birthday Madison Stirewalt

  • 0
Madison Stirewalt

Madison

Madison Stirewalt

Madison Stirewalt celebrated her ninth birthday Thursday, March 3, 2022.

She is the daughter of Eric and Jamie Stirewalt. Her sister is Shelby Stirewalt.

Madison’s grandparents are Kelly Almond of Concord, Garry and Tammy Black of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and Terry and Wendy Stirewalt of Kannapolis.

Her great-grandparents are Dub Cochran and Phyllis Black, both of Concord.

Madison will be honored with a birthday party at Frye’s Roller Rink with friends and a family dinner at her grandfather’s house.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts