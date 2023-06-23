Sadie Mae Linker celebrated her 3rd birthday on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023.

She is the daughter of Matthew and Tiffany Linker and has one brother, Wyatt.

Sadie’s grandparents are Brian and Michele Stamey of Kannapolis, Timmy and Lisa Cobler of Mt. Airy, and Jim and Tracy Linker of Mount Pleasant.

Her great-grandparents are Libby and Jimmy Voyles of China Grove, Sandy and Dale Roberts of Tennessee, Brian Stamey and Adael Shinn of Kannapolis, Flora Cobler of Dobson, and Jennie Stamey of Kannapolis.

Sadie will celebrate with a “Three Under The Sea” party Sunday at her home.