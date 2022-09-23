 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy birthday Silas Sims

Silas Sims

Silas Sims will celebrate his ninth birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

He is the son of David Sims and Katherine Stamey.

His grandparents are Gail Wade, the late McKinley Wade, Tim Moore, Michele and Brian Stamey II.

Silas is the great-grandson of Ruth Wade, the late Jimmy Wade, Sandra and Dale Roberts, Jennie Stamey, and Brian Stamey.

Silas is the nephew of Tiffany Linker, Madeline Stamey, and Joshua Stamey. His cousins are Wyatt Linker, Sadie Linker, and Mason Stamey.

Silas will be honored with an Autobots party on Saturday, with pizza, cake and presents!

