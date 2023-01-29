 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday

Happy birthday Wyatt Linker

Wyatt Linker

Wyatt Jake Linker will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

He is the son of Matt and Tiffany Linker of Mount Pleasant. Wyatt has a sister, Sadie, and a brother, Bryson.

Wyatt’s grandparents are Brian and Michele Stamey of Kannapolis, Timmy and Lisa Cobler of Dobson, Jim and Tracy Linker of Mount Pleasant and Floyd Tipton of Charlotte.

His great-grandparents are Libby and Jimmy Voyles of China Grove, Sandy and Dale Roberts of Tennessee, Brian Stamey and Adael Shinn of Kannapolis, Kenneth and Flora Cobler of Dobson, Jennie Stamey of Kannapolis, and Oscar and Linda Tipton of Charlotte.

Wyatt will be honored Sunday with a sports theme party.

