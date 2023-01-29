Happy birthday Wyatt Linker

WBTV is making big changes to its morning and afternoon-evening news anchor teams, giving longtime station personalities Alex Giles and John Carter new roles. Starting Monday, Jan. 30, Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor “WBTV News This Morning,” and Carter will co-anchor “WBTV News” at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. with Shevaun Bryan, the station announced Friday. On Twitter Friday, Giles said he was ...