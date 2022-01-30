 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy birthday Wyatt Tipton
Birthday

Happy birthday Wyatt Tipton

Wyatt Tipton

Tipton

Wyatt Jake Tipton is celebrating his fifth birthday today, Jan. 30, 2022.

He is the son of Tiffany and Matt Linker of Mount Pleasant.

Wyatt’s grandparents are Brian and Michele Stamey of Kannapolis, Timmy and Lisa Cobler of Mount Airy and Floyd Tipton of Charlotte.

His great-grandparents are Libby and Jimmy Voyles of China Grove, Sandy and Dale Roberts of Tennessee, Brian Stamey and Adael Shinn of Kannapolis, Kenneth and Flora Cobler of Dobson, Jennie Stamey of Kannapolis, and Oscar and Linda Tipton of Charlotte.

Wyatt will be honored Sunday with a dirt car party.

