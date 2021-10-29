Happy birthdays and anniversaries Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here are some of our friends and neighbors who are celebrating. 0 Comments Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover? NYC firefighters protest vaccine mandate AP NYC firefighters protest vaccine mandate Watch Now: Are graduate schools receiving more admissions due to COVID? AP Watch Now: Are graduate schools receiving more admissions due to COVID? Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds AP Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Happy birthdays and anniversaries 1 hr ago