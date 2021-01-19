Harris Teeter supports UNC Charlotte’s Jamil Niner Student Pantry with $100,000 gift

Thanks to the generosity of the UNC Charlotte community during the 2020 #GivingTuesday Campaign held in December, the Jamil Niner Student Pantry is fully stocked for the first time since it opened in 2014. More than $56,000 in monetary gifts and food donations was raised, ensuring that 49er students have the resources they need for the spring semester and beyond.

"Many campus food pantries have either closed or been forced to limit their support over the past 10 months. Due to the generosity of so many, we'll be able to fulfill the food needs of our students over the next year," said Sides-Walsh.

“At Harris Teeter, we’re proud to feed our communities,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We know that people come together around food and that food is essential to living a healthy life. We also know that many people in our communities struggle with food insecurity. That’s why our partnership with Jamil Niner Student Pantry is so important. We want to ensure students at UNC Charlotte have access to fresh, nutritious and culturally appropriate food, so they can concentrate on their education and well-being.”