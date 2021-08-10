Harrisburg adopts new Highway 49 Improvements Plan

“The HALUP was developed, it was a road map and how many times, as I read through the project, it’s in compliance with the HALUP, so even though we may adopt this tonight, it is going to be about but this is what this highway beautification plan says. So therefore it is now gold,” Dellinger said. “Oncever or whatever we now start on whichever end, if we start putting in a path on both sides, it is most likely to continue, so whatever we set forth now will go forth, but I want us to look at it a little bit further.”

Councilmember Ian Patrick said that he thought the improvement plan will help residents and businesses located along the highway. He also said that if the council approved the plan, construction would not immediately start.

Planning & Economic Development Director Sushil Nepal said that the plan will work more as a guide for the town that will give people an idea of where the town is headed.

“I think what this will do is offer some predictability from a town standpoint and also for the property owner. I know there is some concern for the access and we have tried to answer how this will help rather than hurt businesses based on examples but again this is a road map,” Nepal said. “But this does not mean, like Councilmember Patrick said, that you go tomorrow and start ripping the pavement and expanding the road.”