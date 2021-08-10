Harrisburg adopts new Highway 49 Improvements Plan

HARRISBURG —The Harrisburg Town Council adopted the Highway 49 Corridor Improvement Plan at its Monday night meeting.
The motion to adopt passed 6-1.
The Highway 49 Corridor Plan is supposed to recommend improvements and address access management, safety, streetscape improvements, land use and enhance future development. The plan is also supposed to help create a sense of place for the town.
In 2018, the Harrisburg Town Council adopted the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan (HALUP), which provides a framework for future development through 2040 and creates a Strategic Transportation Plan. One of the top priorities of the strategic plan is improving the appearance of the Highway 49 Corridor. In October 2020, the council also adopted a Community Transportation Plan (CTP). The CTP identified Highway 49 as a key corridor.
The council approved a $74,000 contract in June 2020 to kick-off a year-long process to create the plan. A public hearing was held on the drafted plan at the council’s June meeting.
Why improve the highway
The property along the 4.6 mile corridor — which extends into Charlotte, Harrisburg and Concord — has seen extensive growth and development over the last decade. Highway 49 is a primary corridor that runs north-south through the town with a posted speed of 35 mph. The roadway carries two through lanes in each direction.
Traffic counts from NCDOT show that Highway 49 carries 26,000 to over 35,000 vehicles per day. NCDOT guidelines show that 24,000 to 28,000 vehicles per day can be accommodated at an acceptable level of service. Traffic at the southern end of town exceeds that, especially during rush hour.
What the plan suggests
The goals of the Highway Corridor Improvements Plan are:
- Improving Access
- Improving Safety
- Reducing Congestion
- Undergrounding Overhead Utilities
- Landscaping/Beautification
- Improving Pedestrian Accommodations
About seven potential projects were listed in the plan as low-cost, short-term options to kick-off the improvement process. Each project ran about $1 million to $2 million other than the final project to update pedestrian lighting, which would cost about $150,000 to $250,000.
The plan also suggests in the short-term to provide enhanced landscaping along existing sections of the highway while the town secures funding for more projects. The town would then build on its previous improvements as it goes through short-term, mid-term and long-term plans.
The councilmembers thoughts
During discussion, Councilmember Rodney Dellinger urged the council to consider holding off on voting and asked that they take time to look further into the plan. He stated that since the improvements plan would be a guide for future councils, the council should take care in what they approve.
“The HALUP was developed, it was a road map and how many times, as I read through the project, it’s in compliance with the HALUP, so even though we may adopt this tonight, it is going to be about but this is what this highway beautification plan says. So therefore it is now gold,” Dellinger said. “Oncever or whatever we now start on whichever end, if we start putting in a path on both sides, it is most likely to continue, so whatever we set forth now will go forth, but I want us to look at it a little bit further.”
Councilmember Ian Patrick said that he thought the improvement plan will help residents and businesses located along the highway. He also said that if the council approved the plan, construction would not immediately start.
Planning & Economic Development Director Sushil Nepal said that the plan will work more as a guide for the town that will give people an idea of where the town is headed.
“I think what this will do is offer some predictability from a town standpoint and also for the property owner. I know there is some concern for the access and we have tried to answer how this will help rather than hurt businesses based on examples but again this is a road map,” Nepal said. “But this does not mean, like Councilmember Patrick said, that you go tomorrow and start ripping the pavement and expanding the road.”
What’s next
Now that the plan is adopted the council can start preparing to find funds and get required documentation in place.
The town can work with the NCDOT to start traffic studies at some of the intersections along the highway at:
- Caldwell Road
- Morehead Road/Sims Parkway
- Patricia Avenue/Home Depot Road
- School Circle/Home Depot Road
- Roberta Road
- Main Street
- Saddle Creek Court
The town can also seek out and present to council funding options for specific elements of the plan, or work with developers to make aspects of the plan part of development projects. The town can also work with NCDOT to evaluate future funding opportunities.
The adopted plan will be delivered as an online story map. A draft of the plan is available here.