Harrisburg adopts new interactive UDO

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Town Council adopted the town’s updated Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) at its Monday night meeting.
The town adopted its first zoning ordinance in 1985, and its previous UDO was adopted in 2008. Since then Harrisburg’s population, land development pattern, economy and the state’s legislative land use changes sparked the need to update the UDO.
The council approved a contract with Kendig Keast Collaborative March 2020 to kick-off the review process and update the UDO. In 2018, the council adopted the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan (HALUP), which gives general direction for future growth and development in and around Harrisburg. One of the recommendations included in the HALUP was to update the town's UDO to align with the recently adopted HALUP.
The town released a survey in July of last year to get resident feedback on the proposed UDO changes.
What was changed
The new UDO, that was adopted August 9, was updated to be an interactive online document that was easier for town staff to update and simpler for the town to navigate. The new document also has clickable links to sections within the UDO and to documents outside of the UDO.
A significant portion of the legal verbage was taken out and replaced with more common words to be easier to understand.
The zoning districts were also reworked to include the categories of the HALUP. The zoning districts also went from 15 base districts to 12:
- AG, Agricultural
- RE, Rural Estate
- RL, Residential Low
- RM, Residential Medium
- RH, Residential High
- MU, Mixed Use
- CC, City Center
- O-I, Office and Institutional
- NC, Neighborhood Commercial
- GC, General Commercial
- CD, Campus Development
- EC, Employment Center
The UDO also implemented development types like countryside, conventional, conservation, and planned that allow a developer flexibility in housing types and densities.
Development standards were also updated for requirements like sustainability, easements and landscape preservation. Repercussions for violations were also clearly stated.
During the revamping process development review procedures and definitions were placed in clear tables that show each development review application, when each is required, who reviews and makes decisions, and what kind of public notice is required. Another separate table also clearly shows review steps.
A Public Hearing on the drafted UDO was held at the council’s July 12 meeting.
Before the vote, Councilmember Troy Selberg said he thought the new UDO will be easy for developers, council, residents and staff to be able to navigate and understand what the UDO is for.
“This has been a long time coming,” Selberg said. “Since 2018, we have worked very hard. Staff put together the HALUP. The HALUP did not match the UDO. It brought several problems, not just to the community but to council and staff for being able to understand it. I think a lot of work has been done.
“I think we now have something that the residents can go out and look at and find.”
Selberg also thanked Councilmember Ian Patrick for his help in starting the process for changing the UDO.
What this means for development projects
Planning & Economic Development Director Sushil Nepal explained that now that the new UDO is in place, any approved plan under the old UDO will stay under the old. Any new development application will fall under the new UDO.
For a project like the Farmington development anything that was previously approved will fall under the old UDO. But anything that is brought to the council after Monday night’s meeting will be under the new UDO.
The new UDO will be published on the town's website and the draft is available here.