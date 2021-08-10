Harrisburg adopts new interactive UDO

Before the vote, Councilmember Troy Selberg said he thought the new UDO will be easy for developers, council, residents and staff to be able to navigate and understand what the UDO is for.

“This has been a long time coming,” Selberg said. “Since 2018, we have worked very hard. Staff put together the HALUP. The HALUP did not match the UDO. It brought several problems, not just to the community but to council and staff for being able to understand it. I think a lot of work has been done.

“I think we now have something that the residents can go out and look at and find.”

Selberg also thanked Councilmember Ian Patrick for his help in starting the process for changing the UDO.

What this means for development projects

Planning & Economic Development Director Sushil Nepal explained that now that the new UDO is in place, any approved plan under the old UDO will stay under the old. Any new development application will fall under the new UDO.

For a project like the Farmington development anything that was previously approved will fall under the old UDO. But anything that is brought to the council after Monday night’s meeting will be under the new UDO.

The new UDO will be published on the town's website and the draft is available here.