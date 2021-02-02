Harrisburg American Legion Auxiliary congratulates Good Deed Award winners

Bayla Jordan is a 17-year-old from Harrisburg who created 50 beautiful cards for veterans in November. Her cards contained messages such as “Your commitment and service mean a lot to me and this Country! I appreciate you!” and “Thank you. We LOVE our veterans.”

Jordan worked on creating the cards for about two weeks and after finishing about 30, she asked some close friends to help out. Jordan then included in each greeting card a gift card to area businesses and restaurants as special thank you for the veteran recipients.

With COVID restrictions in place, the cards were delivered by Harrisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 523 to Cabarrus Veterans Services for distribution during the annual Veterans Christmas event, which this year was modified to be a drive-through effort. When asked why she decided to remember veterans in this manner, Jordan replied: “I have several family members that are either veterans or active duty, and it makes me so happy to be able to make a difference in the lives of those who work so hard to protect our freedoms.”

Jordan’s artistic skills, kindness, generosity and patriotism benefitted not only the 50 veterans who received her cards and gifts, but others who were involved or impacted by such a loving tribute to veterans.