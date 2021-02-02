Harrisburg American Legion Auxiliary congratulates Good Deed Award winners

Three local kids have received the Good Deed Award from the National American Legion Auxiliary Headquarters.
Harrisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 523 believes strongly in recognizing youngsters for special acts of kindness and patriotism.
In 2019, Addison “Addy” Perkins was planning her eleventh birthday party and decided to ask invitees to bring items that would be welcomed or useful for deployed members of the five military branches, not presents for the birthday girl herself.
The activities and decorations during Perkins’s party were related to each branch of the military – detailing the history and specific duties of each. During the party, posters were also created by the attendees, one saluting members of each military branch, for sharing with veterans at the Salisbury VA Medical Center.
Before finishing her project, Perkins decided to add the USO in Charlotte as an additional recipient of goodies since the USO serves men and women who visit the USO center at the Charlotte airport while traveling to and from their homes and duty stations.
Perkins’s efforts were so successful she then faced the challenge of additional shipping costs for the items collected, so she successfully campaigned among friends and neighbors to raise enough money to cover all postage.
Obviously, Perkins’s thoughtfulness and patriotism impacted many active-duty personnel and veterans, and in the process of celebrating Perkins’s birthday, her friends learned about our armed forces and the roles they played, and continue to play, in creating and in maintaining the American way of life.
C. J. Baucom, a 9-year-old from Harrisburg, loves to run and came up with an idea for adding a special twist to his running plans. With COVID restrictions impacting his participation in soccer and his cross-country team, Baucom decided to use his individual running in a way to give back to the community.
He committed to running 100 miles in 30 days in an effort to raise money for Cooperative Christian Ministry. Cooperative Christian Ministry sponsors programs in our area which relieve hunger and food insecurity, works to keep families in their homes and also addresses homelessness and housing crises.
Baucom adopted the mantra “Running for Good: 100 Miles for A Cause”, asking supporters to consider donating $.50 per mile. News of his project spread, and Baucom became a local celebrity when he was featured on an episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.
Through January 26, 2021, Baucom has raised $11,365, not including any direct donations to CCM resulting from his campaign. There is no doubt that Baucom’s efforts and determination to help others benefitted an untold number of individuals and families. What a thoughtful, energetic and outstanding effort on the part of a 9 year old.
Bayla Jordan is a 17-year-old from Harrisburg who created 50 beautiful cards for veterans in November. Her cards contained messages such as “Your commitment and service mean a lot to me and this Country! I appreciate you!” and “Thank you. We LOVE our veterans.”
Jordan worked on creating the cards for about two weeks and after finishing about 30, she asked some close friends to help out. Jordan then included in each greeting card a gift card to area businesses and restaurants as special thank you for the veteran recipients.
With COVID restrictions in place, the cards were delivered by Harrisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 523 to Cabarrus Veterans Services for distribution during the annual Veterans Christmas event, which this year was modified to be a drive-through effort. When asked why she decided to remember veterans in this manner, Jordan replied: “I have several family members that are either veterans or active duty, and it makes me so happy to be able to make a difference in the lives of those who work so hard to protect our freedoms.”
Jordan’s artistic skills, kindness, generosity and patriotism benefitted not only the 50 veterans who received her cards and gifts, but others who were involved or impacted by such a loving tribute to veterans.
Each of these outstanding youngsters was subsequently nominated by Harrisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary 523 for National recognition. The criteria for such an award stipulate donation of time and/or money for a community cause by youths under 18 years of age. Each certainly qualified for their efforts in helping others, and each was selected for a Good Deed Award from the National ALA Headquarters. Those certificates along with letters from the National President and National Chairman of the Children and Youth Committee were presented by the Harrisburg unit.