Harrisburg approves Epcon community in do-over vote

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Town Council approved Epcon Communities’ Howie development proposal in Monday night’s town council meeting after previously voting ‘no’ to the project.
The rezoning and annexation public hearings for Epcon Communities’ proposed site plan for 77 age-restricted single family units — located at 7800 Robinson Church Road — was originally heard at the town council’s April 13 meeting. The motions to rezone the property and subsequently the annexation failed 3-4 with Councilmembers Ron Smith, Rodney Dellnger, Ian Patrick and Rick Russo voting against.
Due to a change in procedure, the presentation was re-heard in October’s meeting and the council voted this month. The project proposal did not change from its original April 13 presentation.
During the November 9 meeting, only three of those council members kept their vote against. The rezoning and annexation of the property was approved 4-3 with Councilmember Rick Russo’s vote for the project tipping the scale.
The town council had agreed to rehear the rezoning and annexation requests after Epcon Communities stated that there had been numerous technical difficulties during their original presentation in April.
Epcon Communities’ attorneys notified the Town of Harrisburg in May of some concerns. The developer questioned whether due process had been provided by the town during the original proposal, due to the technical issues. The developer also stated that an email shared between Councilmembers Ron Smith, Rodney Dellnger, Ian Patrick and Rick Russo that discussed the site plan’s lot sizes could be perceived as a concerted effort to vote ‘no’ for the property ahead of the presentation.
Emails between the Harrisburg town manager, mayor and town council show that a community dev…
Both Councilmembers Ian Patrick and Rick Russo stated that there was no planned effort.
Concerns were also raised by residents regarding the proposed site plan. During several public hearings leading up to both votes in April and November, residents expressed concerns that the site plan did not adhere to the town’s Unified Development Ordinance or the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan (HALUP), citing a staff report noting the difference in lot sizes between the planned lots and those in a neighboring community.
Nepal, the planning and zoning director, stated that while the lot sizes are different, it does not violate the UDO or the HALUP. Nepal said that the staff report was made to give compatibility information.
“That is an attempt staff makes in every staff report to call out the compatibility issues related to the existing lots,” he said. “But that doesn’t make it inconsistent with the Harrisburg Land Use Plan.”
He also explained that while the HALUP does mention a scenario where abuttign communities should have similar or larger lot sizes, it is one of several proposed planning scenarios.
Residents were also concerned for the density of the communities, worried that it would reach the high density mark.
Nepal explained that the density for the community was capped at 2.34 units per acre, not the 8 units an acre limit that the zoning type allows. Nepal said the density cap will stay with the property even if the land is sold.
The planning and zoning director assured residents and council members that the approved site plan was in line with the town’s vision.
“We would not bring a rezoning plan that is inconsistent with the UDO,” Nepal said. “The site plan that is in front of you today is consistent with the UDO.”
