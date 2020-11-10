Harrisburg approves Epcon community in do-over vote

Developer questions a Harrisburg public hearing due process and fairness Emails between the Harrisburg town manager, mayor and town council show that a community dev…

Both Councilmembers Ian Patrick and Rick Russo stated that there was no planned effort.

Concerns were also raised by residents regarding the proposed site plan. During several public hearings leading up to both votes in April and November, residents expressed concerns that the site plan did not adhere to the town’s Unified Development Ordinance or the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan (HALUP), citing a staff report noting the difference in lot sizes between the planned lots and those in a neighboring community.

Nepal, the planning and zoning director, stated that while the lot sizes are different, it does not violate the UDO or the HALUP. Nepal said that the staff report was made to give compatibility information.

“That is an attempt staff makes in every staff report to call out the compatibility issues related to the existing lots,” he said. “But that doesn’t make it inconsistent with the Harrisburg Land Use Plan.”

He also explained that while the HALUP does mention a scenario where abuttign communities should have similar or larger lot sizes, it is one of several proposed planning scenarios.

Residents were also concerned for the density of the communities, worried that it would reach the high density mark.