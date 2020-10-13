Harrisburg approves new transportation plan

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council approved the Harrisburg Community Transportation Plan (CTP) at its monthly Meeting Monday night.
The concept of a CTP followed after the adoption of the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan was adopted in 2018. The HALUP recommended the town create a plan to provide guidance on transportation improvements to streets, sidewalks, bikeways and greenways. The CTP also has recommendations for major transportation improvements.
Council member Troy Selberg motioned to adopt the CTP and Council member Diamond Staton-Williams seconded. The motion passed 6-1.
Planning and Zoning Director Sushil Nepal said that the CTP is a live document, able to be amended and changed as the needs of the community and the town council change.
“As things evolve, through our participation in other external agencies or the demographic changes or the priorities of the council changes over time, we will be able to revisit this document and revise it, as we see fit,” Nepal said.
Council member Rodney Dellinger said he had some concerns with what was written into the plan.
“I feel that if I vote yes for this plan, I am saying that – when I look at the pictures – I am going to have a four lane road down a certain street. And I am going to take part of people’s yards to put in the side walk and a bike path. And that I am saying that,” he said. “I feel like, because I see it written here, it is going to become gospel, and it’s like, that is what it says in here.”
“This document that we got, it was $75,000 too much and that a college project team and architect or transportation team could have put it together. So I will be voting no on this document,”
Support Local Journalism
Nepal explained that while the council was adopting the CTP as it is currently is written, the document will and is designed to change over time.
“By adopting the document,” Nepal said, “you are committing to a vision that would be possibly the future and may not happen at all due to different circumstances.”
Council member Ron Smith asked if it was true current council members can’t commit future council members to any decisions. Nepal said that it was true, but that adopting the CTP would not commit any council to a single plan.
“Whoever is at the dais at that time is going to look at the document that we have adopted, and if the community at that point feels that the direction needs to change, they have every right to reflect those changes moving forward,” Nepal said. “But it does not tie you into it. It ties you today as a council member. You will be adopting this. But tomorrow, at the implementation phase, we will most likely be in a different situation than we are in today and the council members may feel different. And we may have different community aspirations.”
With the area’s increasing growth, Council member Troy Selberg said, having a plan now will aid the town in the future.
“By the year 2050, our area is projected to be double the population and adding almost 1.8 million residents and 860,000 jobs,” Selberg said. “So we can either sit here and pretend we are in a bubble and tell everybody to go away and pretend that they are going to go away, or we can participate in these types of plans and actually have a voice in what we want to have done.”
While there are several large projects laid out in the CTP, Mayor Steve Sciascia said, many fo them will not happen due to a lack of funding. Nepal had stated that the town would be expected to pay for all projects unless developers came into an area.
“At the end of the day, development or us is going to pay for everything that is in this plan because NCDOT is not going to dump money on top of us anymore. We are going to be in last place,” the mayor said. “So I look at this and go, this is a great plan, something for us to strive toward. Unless we bring in development to help pay for it, we aren’t going to see much of this.”
Whether or not all of the plans from the CTP end up taking place, the CTP will give a guide for the town as transportation and development expands, Nepal said.
“We are growing, there is no denying,” he said. “This kind of document will help us guide our growth better and give the infrastructure we need for the town to grow.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.