Harrisburg approves new transportation plan

“By the year 2050, our area is projected to be double the population and adding almost 1.8 million residents and 860,000 jobs,” Selberg said. “So we can either sit here and pretend we are in a bubble and tell everybody to go away and pretend that they are going to go away, or we can participate in these types of plans and actually have a voice in what we want to have done.”

While there are several large projects laid out in the CTP, Mayor Steve Sciascia said, many fo them will not happen due to a lack of funding. Nepal had stated that the town would be expected to pay for all projects unless developers came into an area.

“At the end of the day, development or us is going to pay for everything that is in this plan because NCDOT is not going to dump money on top of us anymore. We are going to be in last place,” the mayor said. “So I look at this and go, this is a great plan, something for us to strive toward. Unless we bring in development to help pay for it, we aren’t going to see much of this.”

Whether or not all of the plans from the CTP end up taking place, the CTP will give a guide for the town as transportation and development expands, Nepal said.

“We are growing, there is no denying,” he said. “This kind of document will help us guide our growth better and give the infrastructure we need for the town to grow.”