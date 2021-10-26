 Skip to main content
Harrisburg celebrates grand opening of Holcomb Woods Athletic Complex
  • Updated
Town of Harrisburg

The Town of Harrisburg is inviting the public to ribbon cutting ceremony of the Holcomb Woods Athletic Complex next week.

 Town of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the new Holcomb Woods Athletic Complex on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The Athletic Complex is located at the front of the Holcomb Woods community (12443 Plaza Road Extension, Charlotte, NC 28215).

The Holcomb Woods Athletic Complex sits on 13.58 acres and features two fields that will be primarily used for cricket and soccer games. The fields are already being used by the Harrisburg Parks and Recreation’s adult athletics program and are available for rent. A restroom/shelter facility, and potentially field lighting, will be installed in the future.

Although the Athletic Complex is in Charlotte, the fields were part of the MOU agreement between the Town of Harrisburg and the Holcomb Woods developer and were included in the annexation of the development when it was purchased.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.

