Harrisburg council asks committee member to step down

Plans for a development at the Stallings property were not brought to the town until 2017 and the land was not sold until later.

The email was in the town’s possession since 2018. During the meeting, several council members stated they weren’t aware of the email until after. Council member Troy Selberg, who motioned for Painter’s appointment, asked for the discussion about the email to be on the agenda for the October 12 meeting. He said that the town can’t turn a blind eye.

“I was the one who motioned to approve him and as we reach back and forth across the aisle to approve or disapprove people in the community. I felt at the time, with the information that I had, that Mr. Painter was a person that could bring solutions to the table,” Selberg said. “Now understanding the climate that we are in, things are changing rapidly. I was brought aware through the task force we put in place with Racial Equity that by us turning our head, by ignoring some of this racial issues that happens in our community, we are no different than Philadelphia or Seattle. We are Harrisburg, North Carolina and we are bigger than that.”

Selberg also stated that keeping Painter on the board could expose the town to potential risks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}