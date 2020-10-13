Harrisburg council asks committee member to step down

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council voted to ask a member of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) Committee to step down in Monday’s meeting.
The council had voted unanimously in its June meeting this year to appoint Michael Painter to the Harrisburg UDO Committee as a resident representative. But in an August closed session, Council member Diamond Staton-Williams brought forward an email Painter sent to the former planning and zoning director in 2018 that contained what some council members consider to be an insensitive term.
“We have talked about this for two months. One of the things that I talked about is our reputational risk of having a member of the community who emailed us the email regarding Ebony Acres to the town,” Staton-Williams said. “And what that looks like for us as a community – having that member on the board knowing that there could be potentially racial implications behind that email, and having that person – or requesting – that that person step down off of that board.”
The council discussed the emails in two closed sessions before decide to bring it to the October meeting. After the August closed session, the town attorney asked Painter for an explanation for why he called the development Ebony Acres. Painter stated that he had heard from neighbors in 2013 that Ebony Acres would be a future development at the Stallings property.
Plans for a development at the Stallings property were not brought to the town until 2017 and the land was not sold until later.
The email was in the town’s possession since 2018. During the meeting, several council members stated they weren’t aware of the email until after. Council member Troy Selberg, who motioned for Painter’s appointment, asked for the discussion about the email to be on the agenda for the October 12 meeting. He said that the town can’t turn a blind eye.
“I was the one who motioned to approve him and as we reach back and forth across the aisle to approve or disapprove people in the community. I felt at the time, with the information that I had, that Mr. Painter was a person that could bring solutions to the table,” Selberg said. “Now understanding the climate that we are in, things are changing rapidly. I was brought aware through the task force we put in place with Racial Equity that by us turning our head, by ignoring some of this racial issues that happens in our community, we are no different than Philadelphia or Seattle. We are Harrisburg, North Carolina and we are bigger than that.”
Selberg also stated that keeping Painter on the board could expose the town to potential risks.
Support Local Journalism
“We are talking about a discussion differently from what we had in closed session, that we bring some of the awareness here to not only some of the potential lawsuits in five years from now that we may have because he is on this particular committee. And we as a board really didn’t understand the implications,” Selberg said.
Other council members expressed concern for Painter’s career and asked to have him speak to the public.
“Given that Mr. Painter didn’t know this discussion tonight, I would at least like to give him the opportunity to address the public. If he chooses to do so. We can still move forward, but at the same time, I think there is some interest in letting him be able to speak,” Smith said. “The concern that I have is that we have one email that could potentially disrupt this gentleman’s whole career, good, bad or indifferent.”
Mayor Steve Sciascia said if the council was concerned about what the exposure would do to Painter’s career, waiting another month to have him speak before council would expose him more.
“He did respond back to Rich’s email and obviously made the statement about 2018,” the mayor said. “Do we think that he is going to speak publicly about this? To everyone’s point, that is just exposing – right, wrong or indifferent – more by bringing him here to have that conversation. I mean we are doing it now to him. Bringing him back is going to put it out another month, doing exactly what we are doing right now.”
Smith asked if the council would look back at former emails of every member that currently sit on appointed positions and said he didn’t think it was fair to judge Painter.
“The gentleman sent the wrong email, but I don’t think it is fair to judge his whole existence off this one email,” Smith said. “Asking him to step away, I guess there is no other choice.”
Staton-Williams said the council’s focus should be on how their decision affected the town.
“These are actual words that he said in an email to the previous planning and zoning director this is not about him personally this is about – I just want to re direct – this is about the town,” Staton-Williams said. “We are all on a governing board to do everything that we need to do to protect the town. So if you are saying to me that this is about his career and anything else, I think we are on the wrong path. I think we all need to be looking at how this could potentially impact that town.”
Council member Rick Russo made the initial motion to ask him to step down. Staton-Williams seconded the motion and it passed 6-1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.