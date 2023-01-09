Harrisburg council fills vacancy left by Staton-Williams

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Town Council approved an appointment to its vacant seat following the resignation of N.C. Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams at the end of 2022.

At Monday night's meeting, Michael "Mike" Thevenin, an associate pastor at Multiply Church Harrisburg, was sworn onto the council by Mayor Jennifer Teague.

When the council voted on Thevenin's appointment, Councilmember Rick Russo was the sole vote opposed.

Staton-Williams was recently elected to the N.C. House of Representatives District 73, leaving her council spot open as of Jan. 1.

On the night of the Nov. 8, 2022 election, Staton-Williams told the Independent Tribune that she planned to work with the council and the mayor to ensure a woman of color is appointed to the position.

She also released a statement Jan. 4 about the upcoming council seat appointment.

“The people of Harrisburg elected a woman of color, and they deserve a woman of color to represent them," part of her statement read.

Teague admitted during the meeting that a council member replacement doesn't happen very often, so she explained the appointment consideration process.

"Any time council representation requires a replacement, it is council appointed. It does not require any public notice or comment," she said.

In an effort to be transparent and engage residents, Teague said the town placed a link on its website for residents to apply for the vacancy.

The application link was open for 10 days in December 2022 and officially closed Dec. 22.

The town received four applications in total, Teague said. Council reviewed the applications, with some recommendations from the mayor.

The council was scheduled to discuss the applicants Jan. 6, ahead of its regular meeting, but that meeting was cancelled.

"After hearing from each council member individually, there was one name that rose to the front," Teague explained. "Therefore, I cancelled the meeting for last Friday, feeling very confident that we could make that appointment here this evening."

Thevenin was joined by his wife as he was sworn in. In addition to working in Harrisburg, he has been a resident for more than 30 years, he is a graduate of the citizens academy and previously served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

After swearing in, Thevenin took his seat on the council as the rest of the meeting continued.

The Independent Tribune asked Staton-Williams how she felt about the appointment.

"I believe appointing Pastor Thevenin, associate pastor of Multiply Church, is interesting," she said. "I would like to remind and urge all residents of Harrisburg to continue to pay attention to the council and council meetings."