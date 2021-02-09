Harrisburg council hears pitch for non-discrimination ordinance, includes LGBTQ

The Harrisburg Town Council heard a presentation during Monday's meeting that pitched a drafted town non-discrimination ordinance that incudes members of the LGBTQ community.
Encompassing Margins Corporation Founder Mary Perez spoke before the council about her organization and why it proposed the ordinance. Perez had sent similar drafted ordinances to every municipality in Cabarrus County for consideration. The Town of Harrisburg was the first to respond.
The ordinance seeks to protect all people from discrimination of employment and in places of public accommodation regardless of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief, age, or disability.
Other states have passed non-discrimination laws and other municipalities have passed similar ordinances. Hillsborough recently passed a non-discrimination ordinance that Perez used as a template for the Harrisburg draft. Mecklenburg also recently passed a non-discrimination resolution.
NC. State Rep. Larry Pitman sent an email to the town council asking them not to adopt the ordinance. But not all members of the council received it. Pittman had sent the email out through an old email list that included previous council members.
While the majority of the conversation Monday evening was about LGBTQ inclusivity, the ordinance includes a comprehensive list of groups to be protected. Some of these groups are already protected by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, but not all. The ADA also doesn't include small businesses that employ less than 15 people.
Perez said this ordinance would allow people to live work and do business without fear of discrimination for who they are.
"This is only a draft, just one possible direction Harrisburg can choose to take in support of making the town a welcoming place to live, work and do business without fear of harm or discrimination," Perez said. "There is time and a community right here that wants to do this right."
As a member of the LGBTQ community, Perez said she and others have avoided businesses due to discrimination out of fear.
"We learn from those interactions and we tend to avoid those locations going forward for our own safety and for the sake of our mental health," Perez said.
While the council heard the presentation at the beginning of its meeting, there was little to no discussion on the subject. Council member Diamond Staton-Williams was the only council person to ask Perez a question.
Before the meeting, there was some debate among council and the mayor as to how to handle the drafted ordinance. There was some discussion of handing it over to the town attorney. But according to emails, this led to a stagnant conversation.
The Mayor then offered to have Perez speak before the council. Council member Ian Patrick asked for the council to decide if the town attorney should review the document.
There was some confusion as to whether Patrick asked for Perez and the ordinance to be added to Monday's agenda. In an email to the mayor, Patrick said he did not.
Patrick wrote: "That is absolutely not what I asked. I asked that Council, not the Mayor, be the ones to decide whether we would spend attorney time (taxpayer dollars) reviewing every email we receive."
The council gave no indication Monday evening if it would consider the ordinance further or if there will be a future vote. But Perez offered to work with the town to get the ordinance passed, if the council wished.
"This simply seeks to make clear that LGBTQ people may no longer be legally subjected to discrimination," Perez said. "All people, all, including lesbian gay, bisexual, transgender and any other manner of Queer, should be treated fairly and have the same opportunity to earn a living and make a life for themselves and their family.
"Many classes of people are already protected. However, no one can be fully protected, if the LGBTQ community is left out. We intersect with every single category.
"Our community has every race, we have every religion, we have every disability, he have veterans and active duty members, and, yes, some of our community even represent conservative viewpoints."