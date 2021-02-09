Harrisburg council hears pitch for non-discrimination ordinance, includes LGBTQ

Perez said this ordinance would allow people to live work and do business without fear of discrimination for who they are.

"This is only a draft, just one possible direction Harrisburg can choose to take in support of making the town a welcoming place to live, work and do business without fear of harm or discrimination," Perez said. "There is time and a community right here that wants to do this right."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a member of the LGBTQ community, Perez said she and others have avoided businesses due to discrimination out of fear.

"We learn from those interactions and we tend to avoid those locations going forward for our own safety and for the sake of our mental health," Perez said.

While the council heard the presentation at the beginning of its meeting, there was little to no discussion on the subject. Council member Diamond Staton-Williams was the only council person to ask Perez a question.

Before the meeting, there was some debate among council and the mayor as to how to handle the drafted ordinance. There was some discussion of handing it over to the town attorney. But according to emails, this led to a stagnant conversation.