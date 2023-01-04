Harrisburg council to discuss applications for vacant seat, Staton-Williams releases statement

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Town Council called a meeting for Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss the current open council position.

Diamond Staton-Williams was recently elected to the N.C. House of Representatives District 73, leaving an open spot on the Harrisburg council. Her official last day as a council member was Dec. 31, 2022.

On the night of the election, Staton-Williams told the Independent Tribune that she planned to work with the council and Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Teague to ensure a woman of color is appointed to the position.

Staton-Williams also released a statement Jan. 4 at 7:50 p.m. discussing the vacancy. The statement read:

"As I prepare for my first session in Raleigh, I want to talk briefly about what that means for my now-vacant seat on the Harrisburg Town Council.

"Members of the Harrisburg Town Council will vote to appoint someone to my vacant seat, and it is my wish that they appoint a woman of color to serve the remainder of my term.

"The people of Harrisburg elected a woman of color and they deserve a woman of color to represent them."

Staton-Williams' term on the council would have expired in 2025.

The council is responsible for appointing a replacement, and according to the town's website, the appointee will fulfill the term through December 2023.

Applications were opened in 2022 to fill the role and closed Dec. 22, 2022.

Council members will discuss candidate applications at the called meeting Friday.

Then the council is expected to vote on a candidate at its official meeting Jan. 9.