Harrisburg councilman has legal concerns over Racial Equity Task Force

1. Can anyone attend the Zoom virtual meetings? Once we return to in-person meetings, will the public be able to attend in person?

2. Will those not part of the Task Force be able to ask questions at some point during the meetings?

3. Will the meetings going forward be able to be recorded and/or where can the community find agenda/minutes of the meetings?

4. Is there a plan to add any information to the town’s web page about the Task Force?”

These questions reference actions similar to requirements of the Open Meetings Law. The mayor responded to the questions and opened it to the task force to also chime in.

He said that the public can attend the meetings. Outside of the three council members and the mayor, the task force is made up of about 20 residential volunteers. The mayor also said attendees can ask questions or make comments.

As for the question of keeping minutes, the mayor has kept general minutes of the meetings and has sent them to all council members and task force members. In an email, the mayor agreed to have someone take minutes. In a responding email, Councilwoman Staton-Williams asked if Dellinger would take minutes for the task force. He declined.

The history behind it