Harrisburg finally uses shelved fireworks for holiday event

HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg is finally able to put its fireworks deposit to good use at Harrisburg’s Virtual Christmas Tree lighting and Fireworks event.
The Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a virtual holiday celebration complete with a virtual count-down tree lighting and fireworks show that can be viewed from the comfort of home or from Z-Max Boulevard.
The tree lighting portion will be streamed on the Town of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page Friday, December 4, at 7 p.m. After, viewers can then relax at home as the fireworks show is live streamed, or viewers can park their vehicles on Z-Max Boulevard or alternative viewing location for spill-over parking.
Original statements from the town indicated that the fireworks show would not be live streamed, said assistant Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Marble, due to concerns over live streaming from two separate locations.
But the assistant director stressed that the fireworks show will now be live streamed Friday evening.
The town had planned on hosting an in-person event, but due to increasing COVID-19 numbers and Governor Roy Cooper extending the state’s stay in Phase 3, such an event wasn’t possible.
Support Local Journalism
To offer Harrisburg residents an alternative holiday celebration, the town participated in the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration that aired November 20. Mayor Steve Sciascia participated in a pre-recorded read of “” and lit the town’s Christmas tree located at Veterans Park.
But there were still the unused fireworks deposit from the cancelled Fourth of July celebration and the Parks and Recreation Department got an idea.
“We wanted to be a part of the Cabarrus celebration because a lot changed,” said Marble. "We decided to do two things. We decided to be a part of the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration since that was a county-wide event. We also still wanted to be able to utilize our fireworks component. We decided that if folks didn’t tune in to the celebration, then this would be another option for them to tune in to see the tree lit at Veterans Park.”
The town’s Arts Cultural and Heritage Chair Jitendra Hiremath will host the tree lighting countdown in Veterans Park, Marble said. But the fireworks will be located at the new Harrisburg Park.
The park will be closed to the public, but the fireworks can be clearly viewed from the Z-Max Boulevard. Local businesses have also offered their parking lots to the town as alternative parking areas for the fireworks event.
The town had initially planned to use the fireworks for the new park’s opening ceremony, but COVID-19 numbers and restrictions also prevented that event.
After a year of cancelled events, Marble said, the year needed a special close.
“We decided this was the best route to be able to have the fireworks show,” Marble said, “since we weren’t able to have any events this year and wrap up the year with our virtual fireworks and tree lighting event.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.