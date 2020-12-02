Harrisburg finally uses shelved fireworks for holiday event

But there were still the unused fireworks deposit from the cancelled Fourth of July celebration and the Parks and Recreation Department got an idea.

“We wanted to be a part of the Cabarrus celebration because a lot changed,” said Marble. "We decided to do two things. We decided to be a part of the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration since that was a county-wide event. We also still wanted to be able to utilize our fireworks component. We decided that if folks didn’t tune in to the celebration, then this would be another option for them to tune in to see the tree lit at Veterans Park.”

The town’s Arts Cultural and Heritage Chair Jitendra Hiremath will host the tree lighting countdown in Veterans Park, Marble said. But the fireworks will be located at the new Harrisburg Park.

The park will be closed to the public, but the fireworks can be clearly viewed from the Z-Max Boulevard. Local businesses have also offered their parking lots to the town as alternative parking areas for the fireworks event.

The town had initially planned to use the fireworks for the new park’s opening ceremony, but COVID-19 numbers and restrictions also prevented that event.

After a year of cancelled events, Marble said, the year needed a special close.

“We decided this was the best route to be able to have the fireworks show,” Marble said, “since we weren’t able to have any events this year and wrap up the year with our virtual fireworks and tree lighting event.”