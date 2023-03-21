HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg announced its acceptance of another federal grant totaling $1.6 million.

The Town applied for the Stallings/Hickory Ridge Sidewalk Extension Project through the Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will install approximately 3,200 linear feet of sidewalk along Stallings Road and Hickory Ridge Road.

This will connect the existing stub outs at the intersection of Stallings Road/Harrisburg Veterans Road and at Hickory Ridge Middle School. The project will also install a pedestrian bridge over Back Creek as well as crosswalks at Harrisburg Veterans Road and Bridge Pointe Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2025.

In the past six months, Town staff has secured over $14 million in grant funding to improve upon the traffic infrastructure of the Town.

This $1.6 million federal grant is yet another example of exemplary joint efforts of Town staff, management, and elected officials, officials said in a press release.