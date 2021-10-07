Harrisburg hosts art walk and Rockin’ the Burg events at Harrisburg Park

The Harrisburg Art Walk and Rockin’ the Burg concert, featuring The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, will both be held at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, this Saturday, Oct. 9.

More than 30 artists are signed up to participate as vendors at the Harrisburg Art Walk, offering everything from paintings to handmade jewelry and lotions. Food vendors at the event will include Pelican’s SnoBalls, A Piece of Havana, Island Boys and Allegiance Coffee. The Art Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and attendees are asked to park in the grassy lots off Zmax Boulevard.

View the full list of vendors and event map at https://www.harrisburgnc.org/414/Harrisburg-Art-Walk.

The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and leashed pets to Harrisburg Park for the final Rockin’ the Burg concert of the year this Saturday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will perform and the free event will include food trucks and a beer garden.

Parking at Harrisburg Park is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and additional parking is available in the grassy lots off Zmax Boulevard. Rockin’ the Burg is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

For more information, visit https://www.harrisburgnc.org/419/Rockin-the-Burg.