Harrisburg joins other municipalities on CARTology App

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg residents now have access to a waste collection calendar and reminder app, called CARTology. Cabarrus County and the cities of Concord and Kannapolis launched CARTology in 2018.

Residents can enter their address for a real-time collection calendar and sign up for reminder notifications about collection days and holiday and emergency delays. The platform also includes a Waste Wizard, which provides information on how materials can be reused, recycled, composted or disposed of.