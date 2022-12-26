 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage

Crews determining extent of property loss

The Harrisburg Library was damaged by water and won't reopen after the holidays until repairs can be made.

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch.

The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling the area.

A short time later, officials with the Library System, County Administration and the Infrastructure and Asset Management Department responded to the scene to determine the cause of the flooding, assess the damage and work to save as much property as possible, according to Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris.

All County library branches are closed for the Christmas holiday. The Concord, Mt. Pleasant, Kannapolis and Midland branches will re-open on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

