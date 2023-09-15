HARRISBURG — The town of Harrisburg will host the fifth annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Harrisburg Park. The event starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

The festival invites everyone to explore a world of diversity through art, music, games, dance, fashion and food. Everyone will have the chance to discover the richness of different backgrounds and engage with traditions from around the world.

The festival will also feature more than a dozen captivating performances showcasing different cultures through singing, dancing and musical performances. Booths representing more than 30 countries from around the world will cover the Harrisburg Park lawn. Visitors will also have the chance to indulge in foods from around the world and buy goods and gifts from different countries.

“It’s a humbling experience to see so many people from diverse communities coming together, building connections, sharing and embracing different cultures and traditions through our festival,” said Jeet Hiremath with the Harrisburg Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee.

This is the fifth year Harrisburg has hosted the festival. This event is presented by the Harrisburg Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee, with support from Harrisburg Parks and Recreation.