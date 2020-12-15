Harrisburg Park project maxes out funds, construction halts

Without the budget amendment, Brigman said, the project would stop.

“It is moving so fast, and we are maxed out on the budget, so that we are going to have to make a stop to the entire project in order to accomplish what is being asked,” Brigman said. “I don’t know what the repercussions are to the town to halt the contract.”

Outside the overages, there were other issues with the project that required more funds.

When the project was approved in 2019, the designs for the project were not yet complete, Brigman explained. When the designs were implemented in construction, they were found to be insufficient, specifically for the drains, retaining walls, runoff areas and landscaping.

Due to the flawed designs, the town spent more money fixing these areas, leaving little funding for other features.

Brigman said the town is still sorting through where all the financial responsibility for the flawed designs rests. The responsibility may be with the contractor or split between the contractor and the town.

Several other factors also resulted in delays to the project, including record rainfall and complications due to COVID-19.