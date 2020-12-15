Harrisburg Park project maxes out funds, construction halts

The town of Harrisburg will halt construction on the new Harrisburg Park due to overdrawn funds in connection with the project.
Town Manager Haynes Brigman presented a budget amendment to add $650,000 to the guaranteed maximum price of the park project during Monday night’s town council meeting. The town council opted to not vote on the budget amendment, waiting for information on how the town maxed out funds for the project.
The project was originally set for roughly $10 million to expand Harrisburg Park. The town took on the project in August 2019 and planned to complete construction in July 2020. That completion date has been pushed back, but the park is roughly 90% complete.
Brigman said he had been unaware of the funding issues for the project.
“In typical capital projects, I am aware of and approve all change orders. But I did not approve nor was I aware of any change orders associated with this project, so I am just picking up the pieces and putting them all together,” Brigman said.
When council members asked why they had not been made aware that the project was maxed out, Brigman stated that he was made aware of it Monday morning.
Brigman explained that the previous project manager for the park drew the project over budget, spending more funds than were available. Part of the budget amendment that was presented to council would fix the overdrawn accounts.
Without the budget amendment, Brigman said, the project would stop.
“It is moving so fast, and we are maxed out on the budget, so that we are going to have to make a stop to the entire project in order to accomplish what is being asked,” Brigman said. “I don’t know what the repercussions are to the town to halt the contract.”
Outside the overages, there were other issues with the project that required more funds.
When the project was approved in 2019, the designs for the project were not yet complete, Brigman explained. When the designs were implemented in construction, they were found to be insufficient, specifically for the drains, retaining walls, runoff areas and landscaping.
Due to the flawed designs, the town spent more money fixing these areas, leaving little funding for other features.
Brigman said the town is still sorting through where all the financial responsibility for the flawed designs rests. The responsibility may be with the contractor or split between the contractor and the town.
Several other factors also resulted in delays to the project, including record rainfall and complications due to COVID-19.
Many of the line items listed in the budget amendment are for funds that will bring the park up to code as well as improve park operations.
During the meeting, Council member Rick Russo stated a consensus of the council to Brigman:
“With COVID-19 on the rise in America, the budget around the corner, and hiring a Parks and Rec director, we want you to focus your efforts on managing the town. So at this point in time we are not interested in giving you a budget amendment of $650,000.”
Russo also stated that the council wanted Rob Donham, a project engineer for the town, to take over as project manager for the park.
Brigman said he has concerns over shifting the responsibility to Donham given the workload the project engineer already has.
“I want to make sure that our staff is not overwhelmed by that direction. I would like to have Rob Donham on and speak to his availability and workload to manage the project on his own,” Brigman said. “I don't think that has been considered.”
Harrisburg Mayor Steve Sciascia echoed Brigman’s concerns, stating he was worried Donham’s normal responsibilities would have to be neglected to take on the role as project manager.
Ultimately, Donham agreed to undertake whatever task the town manager asked of him.
Town staffers will undertake an internal audit of the park project to determine how the funding was mismanaged before the town council agrees to any budget amendments.
