Harrisburg proposes 'catch your breath' FY 2022 budget

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg town manager presented the proposed 2022 fiscal year budget, characterizing it as a catch-up period for the town.
At the town council meeting Monday, Town Manager Haynes Brigman presented the proposed town budget for the upcoming fiscal year and there was a noticeable decline in the over-all 202 budget versus that in 2021.
The FY 2021-2022 budget was pitched as $73,691,446 for the General Fund, Water and Sewer Fund, Storm Water Fund, Capital Reserve Funds and Capital Project Funds. For the FY 2020-2021 budget, it was set at about $74,420,000. The town has been pulling together the proposed budget over seven meetings held since the start of the year.
One of the major concerns for the FY 2020-2021 budget was the pandemic. The town had expected to see about $600,000 in lost revenue due to COVID-19. But now that the end of the fiscal year 2020-2021 is closing the only seen noticeable declines were in to interest income, permitting and fees, and user fees for programs such as athletics and events.
The town reported that ad valorem tax collections and sales tax collections for FY 2020-2021 were steady despite the pandemic, which are two major revenue sources for the town. In fact, the collection rate of ad valorem taxes, percentage of property owners who paid their tax bill, remained high, which is expected to continue into FY 2021-2022.
The town also plans to keep its current tax rate in the upcoming fiscal year.
Brigman explained that town staff viewed this next fiscal year as a time to recover financially and to prepare for any major projects the town may take on in the future.
"FY 2022 is more of a catch your breath kind of year for the town, from a financial and project standpoint," the town manager said. "The reason we chose to keep the tax rate the same is because it will allow us to make up for some of the lost revenues that we experienced last budget year. We wanted FY 2022 to be about maintaining and continuing to strengthen our financial position of the town and to prepare ourselves for the next round of capitol and operational projects on the horizon."
The town's current tax rate is at $0.3550 per $100 valuation. That is expected to be the next fiscal year's rate as well. The town also expects to see some growth in its tax revenue even though the pandemic is still dwindling down.
In combination of continued tax base growth and the return to post-pandemic life, the town expects to see an increase in its Ad Valorem revenue by 6.7%, or $625,000. The new revenues generated by keeping the Tax Rate at $0.3550 will help offset lost revenues from this past year. This will allow the town to be financially ready to complete the projects identified on its 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, and overcome increased operational expenses to serve growth taking place across the Town.
Several capital projects will be completed at the close of fiscal year 2020-2021: a new water tank was constructed off Rocky River Road, water and sewer lines were unfitted and replaced, a massive storm water project was completed and Harrisburg Park was also completed.
The town manager said that with the proposed budget, there will be enough revenue to not only recover from the pandemic but to set the town up financially for the future, even through the pandemic is still lifting and even wile life -post-pandemic is navigated.