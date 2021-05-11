Harrisburg proposes 'catch your breath' FY 2022 budget

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The town also plans to keep its current tax rate in the upcoming fiscal year.

Brigman explained that town staff viewed this next fiscal year as a time to recover financially and to prepare for any major projects the town may take on in the future.

"FY 2022 is more of a catch your breath kind of year for the town, from a financial and project standpoint," the town manager said. "The reason we chose to keep the tax rate the same is because it will allow us to make up for some of the lost revenues that we experienced last budget year. We wanted FY 2022 to be about maintaining and continuing to strengthen our financial position of the town and to prepare ourselves for the next round of capitol and operational projects on the horizon."

The town's current tax rate is at $0.3550 per $100 valuation. That is expected to be the next fiscal year's rate as well. The town also expects to see some growth in its tax revenue even though the pandemic is still dwindling down.