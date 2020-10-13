Harrisburg Racial Equity Task Force restructures

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Racial Equity Task Force is shaking up its structure to get through more data faster.

When the task force was created. The group agreed to look at data specific social areas, Mayor Steve Sciascia said in order to assess whether or not there was an issue.

The task force decided in its September meeting the data collection and assessment was taking a long time. To balance the workload, the task force has increased its number of meetings to twice a month and has split the task force into subgroups to go over the data, Sciascia said.

“At this point, we are collecting on three systems that we chose as our starting point – that's police, health and education,” the mayor said. “So each one of those systems are producing data points that we are evaluating to determine, do we have a problem, and if we have a problem, we can start looking toward a solution – or at least influencing change in those systems.”

The task force will split into subgroups for the first time in its next meeting. Each group will have a leader, and groups will report back to the task force about the data findings.