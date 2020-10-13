Harrisburg Racial Equity Task Force restructures

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Racial Equity Task Force is shaking up its structure to get through more data faster.
When the task force was created. The group agreed to look at data specific social areas, Mayor Steve Sciascia said in order to assess whether or not there was an issue.
The task force decided in its September meeting the data collection and assessment was taking a long time. To balance the workload, the task force has increased its number of meetings to twice a month and has split the task force into subgroups to go over the data, Sciascia said.
“At this point, we are collecting on three systems that we chose as our starting point – that's police, health and education,” the mayor said. “So each one of those systems are producing data points that we are evaluating to determine, do we have a problem, and if we have a problem, we can start looking toward a solution – or at least influencing change in those systems.”
The task force will split into subgroups for the first time in its next meeting. Each group will have a leader, and groups will report back to the task force about the data findings.
The task force has also had a shift in members. Originally, three council members volunteered to be on the task force. But due to council members concerns over the North Carolina Open Meetings Law, there are no longer any council members assigned to the task force. The mayor is still presiding over the task force and is reporting back to council about the task force’s progress.
One of the goals that the task force put out was to create a community survey. The mayor said the task force wants to address any and all community concerns about racial equity. And the best way to know those concerns is to ask.
“In addition, we are also going to put out a community survey so that will at least help us understand what are people thinking out there and what are people believing is happening or not happening,” Sciascia said.
Most of the data the task force has collected is not specific to Harrisburg. Since the healthcare and school systems encompass all of Cabarrus County, most of the data is not town specific. Sciascia said the task force hopes that by looking at the data and identifying whether or not there is a problem, the county will work with the task force if changes are needed.
During his comments, the mayor also suggested that the council schedule the council team building for early December. During that time, he said equity training could a part of the experience and asked town staff to look into what that would look like.
