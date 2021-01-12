Harrisburg Racial Equity Task Force to roll out first community survey

The Harrisburg Racial Equity Task Force is gearing up to release its first community survey to determine public experiences with law enforcement and racial equity.

Mayor Steve Sciascia, who is the liaison from the task force to town council, announced during Monday's town council meeting that the survey is expected to roll out Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"We feel like we are ready to to go ahead and see what king of data we are going to get back," the mayor said. "Hopefully it is more of an education than a report of something that is actually broken and harder to fix."

Sciascia also stated Jan. 11, that members of the task force are currently finalizing survey questions before its release.

The survey has been vetted by the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department and created with input from Lieutenant Chris Measimer, who has worked with the task force since its creation.

The survey will be made available to the public through posts on the Town of Harrisburg's social media pages. Mayor Sciascia also stated that the survey may also be distributed to the public in the town's water bills, to reach as many people as possible.