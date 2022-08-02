Harrisburg resident's short film 'Cabarrus' to play at Joedance Film Festival

The 13th annual Joedance Film Festival will have a short film with a very familiar title.

Cabarrus County native Andrew Huggins is no stranger to Joedance. Since his senior thesis in college about ten years ago, Huggins's films have been played at the festival.

And this year, his short film "Cabarrus" will play Friday, Aug. 5.

Like Huggins previous work, the film touches on some dark yet important topics. But this is the first of his films where he has a close, personal connection with the subject matter.

"This film, it's about drug use and cancer. It is a pretty dark film," Huggins said. "It came about because two of my childhood friends over the last few years OD'ed on heroin."

Huggins said he hadn't been in contact with his friends but was planning on reconnecting when he heard of their deaths. They had been close while growing up.

"Once they died I thought, wow, I will never be able to do that. I planned on reaching out. We were so close when we were young," he said. "It just sits with you as the months go on. I will never get to see them again."

That title "Cabarrus" also stemmed from his friends. One of them had lived next door growing up.

"Issues like this may not be as rampant as some areas of the country," he explained, "but even the wonderful cities we have in Cabarrus County, these things persist."

The title was also a nod to where he grew up and where he currently resides. Huggins is a resident of Harrisburg.

"I have lived in Cabarrus County almost my entire life, so I have a lot of pride for it. I just felt the need to title the film that," he said.

After processing his friends' deaths, he finally wanted to address the topic in his film work, showing the reality of addiction.

"The film displays it in how it can destroy a family but ultimately how you can die, which is the worst ending to anyone's story who deals with that," he said.

And that concept of family — it's one that crops up in a lot of Huggins work and it played a central role in this film.

The film is family-driven and focuses on the main character's relationships with his mother and brother.

"My favorite scene in the film, maybe my favorite scene I have ever been a part of, is between the main character and his mother," he said.

Huggins also took on a more up-close role with this film. He wrote, directed, edited and shot it, something he hasn't spent a lot of time on in the past.

He and his small crew shot the film last December. He said being so close with the camera, there were a few emotional moments for him.

"It was kind of a down and dirty process. The approach to it was very gritty. I don't think we ever used a tri-pod. It was all movement to all the shots. We got it to feel as real as possible, almost like a documentary," he said. "It was me sitting there with the camera in the actor's face. I am physically closer to the story we are telling. There were several moments — yeah, I thought about my friend quite a bit while we were filming."

The cast and crew also threw themselves into the work, he said, wanting to create something that was real and shines a light on the topic.

"Everyone bought in the whole way to make something that will hopefully bring a little bit of awareness to addiction and drug use," he said.

And Huggins hasn't quite finished with the topic. He recently finished his first feature-length script, which will also deal with addiction.

For now, Huggins is excited that "Cabarrus" is a part of Joedance.

"It is my favorite film festival," he said. "I am so excited that it's playing at Joedance."

His favorite part about the festival is its mission to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research at Atrium Health Levine Children's.

Joedance supports research and clinical trials for pediatric sarcomas, blastomas and brain tumors.

To date, Joedance has donated more than $300,000 to Atrium Health Levine Children’s in 12 years, including $60,000 in 2021.

Huggins films have played at Joedance since the festival was held under tents in Charlotte. Now it's held at the Charlotte Ballet, and this year, it is back for in-person viewing.

Joedance Film Festival will be showcased at Charlotte Ballet and stream virtually Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 4-6, 6:30-10 p.m., and Saturday afternoon, for student films, 1-3:30 p.m.

For tickets, virtual passes start at $30, in-person start at $65 and include a VIP Reception and screenings, which can be purchased through the following link: