Harrisburg second water tank construction closer to completion

HARRISBURG – The West Rocky River Elevated Storage Tank is in the air behind Fire Station 2.

The elevated storage tank has been under construction for the majority of 2020.

The Town of Harrisburg first worked on funding the project in 2019. A contract was finally signed October 2019 between the town and Gavel and Dorn Engineering for the construction of the water tank, after providing designs, construction documents and bidding administration. Gavel and Dorn assisted town staff with construction administration and inspection as subject matter experts.

The $4.2 million project is expected to complete construction February 2021.

The water tank project was put in motion to increase the town’s capacity and water storage, Project Manager Mallory Hodgson said.

“The one million gallon elevated water storage tank is being added to increase the capacity and storage of the system to 1.4 million gallons, which is needed to meet the State of North Carolina requirements of having a minimum elevated storage capacity of 50% of our daily usage,” Hodgson stated in an email. “This also reduces the town’s reliance on the City of Concord for storage needs and creates a cushion for future growth. This project will also provide increased system reliability and water quality.

The total project budget has increased from about $3.6 million to $4.2 million. The initial management and inspection costs for the project were $430,448. The other costs for the project had included $515,000 for professional services and $3,050,000 for construction.