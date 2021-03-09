Harrisburg strikes Code of Conduct portion on unofficial council behavior

HARRISBURG — In a last minute turn of events, the Harrisburg Town Council voted 4-3 at its Monday night meeting to strike a portion of its Code of Conduct that deals with council members' behavior outside of official settings.
At last month's meeting, a complaint from a resident was read describing posts from Council member Ron Smith on social media. The resident described Smith's behavior as bullying.
From that discussion last month, Council member Diamond Staton-Williams requested to update the Code of Conduct's "In Unofficial Settings" portion to include virtual and social media platforms.
The proposed revision was: "The community is constantly observing elected officials every day that they serve in office. Their behaviors and comments serve as models for proper deportment in the Town. Honesty and respect for the dignity of each individual should be reflected in every word and action taken by elected officials, twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week in-person, virtually, and on social media platforms. It is a serious and continuous responsibility."
The Code of Conduct has not been updated, Town Manger Haynes Brigman said, since May 2018.
The council was expected to schedule a public hearing for April where the revision would be discussed. But Town Attorney Rich Koch clarified that state law did not require a public hearing for the Code of Conduct to be changed. The council could make a change without a public hearing, but the town has historically always held a public hearing when changing the Code of Conduct.
Instead of voting on the revision, Council member Ian Patrick put forward a motion to fully strike the same portion of "In Unofficial Settings" dealing with council members' behavior from the Code of Conduct.
Patrick said that he has always taken issue with that portion of the Code of Conduct and said he felt it violated his First Amendment Rights. He said adding verbiage that would include council member behavior on social media was overstepping.
"Council will now be scrutinized 24 hours a day seven days a week including in-person, virtually and on social media and those of you that have heard me talk about this before, I have had a problem with this section from the beginning," Patrick said.
He said that the council shouldn't be concerned with whether residents are offended by a council member's statements on social media.
"This is still a free country, last I checked, and their is a First Amendment and it is my opinion that Section F 'In Unofficial Settings' is a clear First Amendment violation. It strictly prohibits what you can and cannot say."
Patrick also stated that social media policies do not belong in a government Code of Conduct.
There are several municipalities in the United States that do have social media policies for elected officials. The City of Durham and the Town of Mooresville in North Carolina are two municipalities that have extensive social media policies that cover both professional and personal accounts.
Council member Staton-Williams said that portion of the Code of Conduct was not a prior restraint on council members' speech, but it was a way to hold the council accountable to its words and actions in all settings.
"In order for us to be clear about the expectations and how to act and how to govern ourselves, it is best to protect ourselves and put that language in our Code of Conduct to help us all be better, be better as people. This is a decorum issue," she said. "You need to govern yourself appropriately, and I think that is what the Code of Conduct is asking us to do. You have a right to state whatever your opinion is and do what you must. But you do not have the right to be free from those consequences of your words. You don't."
The council woman went further stating that the behavior shown by Council member Smith was not that of an official.
"From the original complaint from the resident, one thing I noticed in our Code of Conduct that was missing was our ability to self govern. As the resident said in an email to us earlier, this is a distraction by middle school behavior. So if you are going to go online and act like a middle schooler, we need to govern you like a middle schooler. I shouldn't have to do that, no one should have to do that," she said. "Why should we have to do that? You should know better."
Staton-Williams also requested more than once during the meeting that Smith apologize to the resident. Smith did not offer an apology during the meeting.
Council member Troy Selberg pointed out that the town employees are held to a conduct standards that include policies on social media behavior. He questioned why town councilmembers should be held to different standards than town employees.
Selbreg then clarified that Council member Patrick should have been aware of the Code of Conduct before he took office.
"This was in place prior to you running for office," Selberg said. "If you think you cannot uphold to it, I would ask that you step down."
Patrick did not offer to do so.
Council members Rodney Dellinger, Ron Smith, Rick Russo and Ian Patrick voted to take out the unofficial settings behavior portion of the Code of Conduct.
After the vote, Council member John Booth, one of the younger council members and a fire fighter, gave a few words of wisdom to the council.
"Regardless of whether if it is in there or not, I have learned in my short life," Booth said. "My entire life has been in a fishbowl with my professional career and even my role here — regardless of whether we have something on paper or not, to me, it has always been my job or my goal to always be the example — to be the standard and for people to want to look up to me. I think in this role, I think it is very, very important. So we do have a lot of full time employees and members of the public and I think it is beholden upon each one of us to try to set that example. So whether it is there or not, I just encourage everybody to just be mindful of what they say and try and conduct themselves in a professional manner."