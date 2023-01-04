 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Harrisburg to discuss applications for vacant council seat

  • Updated
  • 0
Staton-Williams

Diamond Staton-Williams' election to the N.C. House of Representatives has opened a vacancy on the Harrisburg Town Council. 

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Town Council called a meeting for Friday Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss the open council position. 

Diamond Staton-Williams was recently elected to the N.C. House District 73, leaving an open spot in the Harrisburg council. 

On the night of the election, Staton-Williams told the Independent Tribune that she planned to work with the council and Harrisburg mayor to ensure a woman of color is appointed to the position. 

Staton-Williams' term on the council would have expired in 2025. 

The council is looking to appoint someone to fulfill the term through December 2023, according to the town's website. 

Applications were opened in 2022 to fill the role and closed Dec. 22, 2022. 

The town council plans to d

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cabarrus welcomes new deputies

Cabarrus welcomes new deputies

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Van Shaw welcomed new deputies who completed the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 B…

‘We own what happened.’ Duke Energy details timeline of NC rolling blackouts decision

Speaking before the North Carolina Utilities Commission on Tuesday, Duke Energy leaders said the unprecedented rolling blackouts early on Christmas Eve were unfortunate but necessary as ramping-up demand was eclipsing a lower-than-expected energy supply hampered by frigid weather. “Our operators on Christmas Eve were faced with a series of rapidly evolving events during the morning hours ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia sees more unrest following opposition leader’s arrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts