Harrisburg to discuss applications for vacant council seat

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Town Council called a meeting for Friday Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss the open council position.

Diamond Staton-Williams was recently elected to the N.C. House District 73, leaving an open spot in the Harrisburg council.

On the night of the election, Staton-Williams told the Independent Tribune that she planned to work with the council and Harrisburg mayor to ensure a woman of color is appointed to the position.

Staton-Williams' term on the council would have expired in 2025.

The council is looking to appoint someone to fulfill the term through December 2023, according to the town's website.

Applications were opened in 2022 to fill the role and closed Dec. 22, 2022.

