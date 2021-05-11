 Skip to main content
Harrisburg to recover from cyber attack, plans full investigation
Harrisburg to recover from cyber attack, plans full investigation

  • Updated
Harrisburg Council Meeting May

Following the cyber attack earlier in the year, the town is implementing new equipment and software to help fight against future attacks.

HARRISBURG — Earlier in the year, the Town of Harrisburg underwent a cyber attack, and now the town council approved the use of funds to restore the town's system and to help fortify the town against future attacks.

The attack caused a system outage for the town and two companies were used to help rebuild and restore the system at the time. That work cost the town approximately $8,750.

A new physical server will also be replaced and it will aid in reviewing whether any of the town's data was compromised during the breach.

During the attack the town's supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA, which is comprised of computers, networked data communications and user interfaces, was also damaged and must be replaced with software upgrades. That cost will total $20,000.

To help protect the town in the future, the town will purchase a system to help monitor, provide anti-virus and protect employee workstations. This will also come with 20 hours of labor monthly. 

The town also plans to have a specialized investigation into what data may have been compromised in the cyber attack. Town staff has selected a forensics group to perform this for the town, which will cost approximately $6,000.

The town council approved funding for the current fiscal year budget for one-time and monthly costs attributed to recovering form the attack. 

One-time costs total $42,750:

- Professional Services - $14,750

- New physical server - $8,000

- SCADA Equipment replacement and software upgrades - $20,000

Recurring $6,500 (Two months remaining in FY 2020-2021 for a fee of $3,250/month):

- Monitoring Services - $6,500

The town also stressed that it plans to have a full investigation into the cyber attack to get a better idea on exactly what town data was compromised.  

