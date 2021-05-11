Harrisburg to recover from cyber attack, plans full investigation

HARRISBURG — Earlier in the year, the Town of Harrisburg underwent a cyber attack, and now the town council approved the use of funds to restore the town's system and to help fortify the town against future attacks.

The attack caused a system outage for the town and two companies were used to help rebuild and restore the system at the time. That work cost the town approximately $8,750.

A new physical server will also be replaced and it will aid in reviewing whether any of the town's data was compromised during the breach.

During the attack the town's supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA, which is comprised of computers, networked data communications and user interfaces, was also damaged and must be replaced with software upgrades. That cost will total $20,000.

To help protect the town in the future, the town will purchase a system to help monitor, provide anti-virus and protect employee workstations. This will also come with 20 hours of labor monthly.

The town also plans to have a specialized investigation into what data may have been compromised in the cyber attack. Town staff has selected a forensics group to perform this for the town, which will cost approximately $6,000.

